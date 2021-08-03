NV5 Global (NVEE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. NV5 Global has set its FY 2021 guidance at 4.050-4.450 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. On average, analysts expect NV5 Global to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $93.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.49. NV5 Global has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $109.39.

In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $233,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $928,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,109.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,237 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,986 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.