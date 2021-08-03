nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE NVT traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.70. 1,861,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3,370,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.35. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

NVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

