nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,343,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,073 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.80% of nVent Electric worth $37,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2,941.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,156,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,197,000 after buying an additional 2,085,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $44,196,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $39,756,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,427,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,690,000 after buying an additional 1,285,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $32,638,000. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

nVent Electric stock opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3,162,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.30. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $33.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

