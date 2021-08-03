NWF Group (LON:NWF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

NWF Group (LON:NWF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON NWF traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 221 ($2.89). The stock had a trading volume of 35,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,447. The firm has a market cap of £108.30 million and a P/E ratio of 12.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 211.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. NWF Group has a 12 month low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 230 ($3.00).

NWF Group Company Profile

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

