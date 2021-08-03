NWF Group (LON:NWF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

NWF Group (LON:NWF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
LON NWF traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 221 ($2.89). The stock had a trading volume of 35,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,447. The firm has a market cap of £108.30 million and a P/E ratio of 12.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 211.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. NWF Group has a 12 month low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 230 ($3.00).
NWF Group Company Profile
