NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.20

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from NWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
NWF Group stock opened at GBX 218 ($2.85) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £106.83 million and a P/E ratio of 12.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 211.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.96. NWF Group has a 12 month low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 230 ($3.00).
About NWF Group
