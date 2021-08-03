NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.20

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from NWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NWF Group stock opened at GBX 218 ($2.85) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £106.83 million and a P/E ratio of 12.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 211.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.96. NWF Group has a 12 month low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 230 ($3.00).

Get NWF Group alerts:

About NWF Group

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.