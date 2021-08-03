NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $245.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.09.

NXPI traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $210.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,074,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,278. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.47. The stock has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $117.25 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $745,984,000 after acquiring an additional 154,176 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 918.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 43,204 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 26.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 164,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,150,000 after acquiring an additional 34,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,093,859 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $421,578,000 after acquiring an additional 97,768 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

