NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $245.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.09.
NXPI traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $210.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,074,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,278. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.47. The stock has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $117.25 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $745,984,000 after acquiring an additional 154,176 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 918.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 43,204 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 26.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 164,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,150,000 after acquiring an additional 34,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,093,859 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $421,578,000 after acquiring an additional 97,768 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
