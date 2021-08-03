Nyerium Trading 100.1% Higher Over Last Week (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, Nyerium has traded up 100.1% against the U.S. dollar. Nyerium has a total market capitalization of $25,711.73 and approximately $3.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyerium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nyerium alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 38,640,515 coins and its circulating supply is 33,755,887 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Buying and Selling Nyerium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nyerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.