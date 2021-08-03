O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.68. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.650-$1.750 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. O-I Glass has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OI traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.36. 949,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.