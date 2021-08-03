O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.470-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.650-$1.750 EPS.

OI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.80.

NYSE:OI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.36. The stock had a trading volume of 949,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,208. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

