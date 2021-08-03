O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.47. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.650-$1.750 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE OI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.36. 949,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. O-I Glass has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $19.46.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

