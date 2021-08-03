O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.470-$0.520 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research started coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. O-I Glass has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Shares of OI stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.36. The stock had a trading volume of 949,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,208. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.