Oasis Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15.67 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Oasis Network has a market cap of $111.07 million and approximately $15.67 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0740 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001518 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001955 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 61% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars.

