Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is 30.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 18.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 22.97. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 17.04 and a 12 month high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth approximately $54,799,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth approximately $455,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

