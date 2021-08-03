Observer (OBSR) Price Hits $0.0033

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Observer coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Observer has a market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $229,831.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Observer has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00058612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.42 or 0.00795879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00095019 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00041455 BTC.

About Observer

Observer is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

