Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) PT Set at C$4.75 by Raymond James

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) has been assigned a C$4.75 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

TSE:OBE traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,512. The company has a market cap of C$293.42 million and a P/E ratio of -323.33. Obsidian Energy has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$5.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.04.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$94.80 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.