Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,874 ($24.48). Ocado Group shares last traded at GBX 1,868 ($24.41), with a volume of 586,367 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 2,390 ($31.23) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocado Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,636.82 ($34.45).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,901.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.02 billion and a PE ratio of -93.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17.

In other news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite bought 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,741 ($22.75) per share, with a total value of £100,107.50 ($130,791.09). Also, insider Jorn Rausing bought 660,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,958 ($25.58) per share, with a total value of £12,938,013.66 ($16,903,597.67). Insiders have purchased 2,017,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,445,119 in the last three months.

About Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.