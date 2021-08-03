Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,242,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 111,499 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Occidental Petroleum worth $33,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $9,452,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 227.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 172,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 8,395,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,475,000 after acquiring an additional 294,460 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $38,571,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Mizuho raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “average” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

OXY opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $33.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

