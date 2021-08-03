OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OCINF. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OCI in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OCI in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of OCI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of OCINF opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. OCI has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.54.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen exacote, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

