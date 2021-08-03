Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:ORIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:ORIT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ORIT opened at GBX 110.40 ($1.44) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 106.05. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 101.50 ($1.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 120.99 ($1.58).

