Ocwen Financial (OCN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Ocwen Financial to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $207.59 million for the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. On average, analysts expect Ocwen Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:OCN traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.90. 421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.30 million, a P/E ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 1.82. Ocwen Financial has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.33, a current ratio of 14.69 and a quick ratio of 14.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.74.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ocwen Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

