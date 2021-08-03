Oddz Price Hits $0.30 (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Oddz has a market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00045377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00100893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00141966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,009.36 or 1.00580074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.02 or 0.00852138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,127,142 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

