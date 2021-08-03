ODUWA (OWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $10,435.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 116.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001094 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,449.19 or 1.00004950 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00031811 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00069179 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000776 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012944 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

