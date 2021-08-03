Odyssey Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Odyssey has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $7.06 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Odyssey

OCN is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

