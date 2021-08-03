Oikos 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,634.00 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Oikos has a total market cap of $796,686.80 and $14,634.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Oikos has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00045366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00100718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00141578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,251.34 or 1.00040166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.80 or 0.00846852 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 182,701,142 coins and its circulating supply is 162,173,586 coins. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

