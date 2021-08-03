Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.82. Oil States International shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 1,093,479 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get Oil States International alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Oil States International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 5,458.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.