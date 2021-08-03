OKCash (OK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $682,086.00

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 3rd. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $682,086.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,070.94 or 1.00427083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00031489 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00069974 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00014744 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000776 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000123 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 82,404,375 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

