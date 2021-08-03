OKCash (OK) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. OKCash has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $549,900.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,146.90 or 1.00180340 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00032112 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006382 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00071185 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000779 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011292 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000123 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 82,413,748 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

