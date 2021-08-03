Old Port Advisors Acquires 1,860 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $3.71 on Tuesday, reaching $185.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The firm has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

