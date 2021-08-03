Old Port Advisors Acquires 3,633 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in HSBC were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HSBC by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,846,000 after purchasing an additional 185,622 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,634. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. HSBC had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DBS Vickers raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 576.65 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.33.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

