Old Port Advisors Acquires 8,270 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,578,108. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.76. The firm has a market cap of $201.49 billion, a PE ratio of -90.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

