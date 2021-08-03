Old Port Advisors Acquires 840 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Old Port Advisors boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

NYSE IBM traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.89. 111,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,556,219. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $128.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

