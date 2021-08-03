Old Port Advisors Cuts Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Old Port Advisors lessened its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. National Grid comprises 1.3% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in National Grid were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 219.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 85.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 52.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

NGG traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid plc has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.20.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $2.2812 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a yield of 8%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.