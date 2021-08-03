Old Port Advisors Grows Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in MetLife were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MET. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

NYSE MET traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,583. The company has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

