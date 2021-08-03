Old Port Advisors Grows Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,583 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 124,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,698,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.30. 11,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,211. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.71. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $55.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%.

