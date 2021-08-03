Old Port Advisors Grows Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors owned about 0.05% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,759,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,180,000.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.12. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,138. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.99. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $109.01 and a 1 year high of $113.22.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.