Old Port Advisors Has $1.38 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.38. 339,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,385,685. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.29. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.70.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

