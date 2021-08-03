Old Port Advisors Has $1.89 Million Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Old Port Advisors cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,043 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 575.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 382,160 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,382,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,781,000 after purchasing an additional 364,783 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 389,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after purchasing an additional 281,424 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 391,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,688,000 after purchasing an additional 194,902 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,628,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,723. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.49.

