Old Port Advisors Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Old Port Advisors lessened its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,411.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,830. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,849. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.03. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.39.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

