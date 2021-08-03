Old Port Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Old Port Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,487 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 1.2% of Old Port Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 68.5% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 66,667 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,101 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Target by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,096 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Target by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,396 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in Target by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,015 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.47.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.45. 79,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,870. The company has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $126.25 and a twelve month high of $263.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.