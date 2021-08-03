Old Port Advisors Purchases 2,007 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Old Port Advisors increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Public Storage by 16.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter worth $237,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Public Storage by 20.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Public Storage by 6.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 77.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Storage from $266.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.73.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,769. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $186.23 and a fifty-two week high of $316.95. The company has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.06.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

