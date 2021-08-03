Old Port Advisors Purchases 2,067 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,108,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.60. 73,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,842,551. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $119.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.38.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

