Old Port Advisors Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.4% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 224,598 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,761,000 after buying an additional 85,979 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,106,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 81,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,208 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,478,000 after buying an additional 24,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 45,312 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.70. 1,292,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,382,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.42. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

