Old Port Advisors Raises Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.5% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,703,000 after buying an additional 1,581,508 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,910,000 after buying an additional 2,485,842 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,703,000 after buying an additional 743,372 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,199,000 after buying an additional 193,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,891,000 after buying an additional 989,275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.43. The stock had a trading volume of 28,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,664. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.94 and a one year high of $78.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.04.

