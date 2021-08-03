Old Port Advisors Sells 1,140 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Old Port Advisors lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $152.91. 65,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,677,434. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.95. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $103.48 and a 52 week high of $154.30.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

