Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Short Interest Up 17.1% in July

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 71,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $3,348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,751. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $324,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,529.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,445,354. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $41,772,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 1,185.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,693 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth about $26,290,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after purchasing an additional 651,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 35.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,169,000 after purchasing an additional 343,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.96. 861,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.26. Olin has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olin will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.79.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

