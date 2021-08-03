Omnitude Price Reaches $0.0066 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, Omnitude has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Omnitude has a market cap of $425,306.37 and $355,777.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omnitude coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00062294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.78 or 0.00803810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00093905 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042095 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

