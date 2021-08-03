OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Earns Buy Rating from Societe Generale

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.61.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.