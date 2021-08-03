ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 274,007 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,185,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,290 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,358,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,370,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 54.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,967 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $45.18. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,283 shares of company stock worth $552,931. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

