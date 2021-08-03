ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $45.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.08.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $45.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,283 shares of company stock valued at $552,931 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,464,000 after acquiring an additional 147,125 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,146,000 after buying an additional 529,356 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,548,000 after buying an additional 1,288,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,117,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,738,000 after buying an additional 522,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

