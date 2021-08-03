ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Raymond James

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ON. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.08.

ON stock opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $45.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.79.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,283 shares of company stock valued at $552,931. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

